Hillary Clinton: Young Anti-Israel Protesters ‘Don’t Know Very Much’ Middle East History

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that student protesters didn’t “know very much” about the Middle East.

When asked about the protests at college campuses across the country, Clinton said, “First of all, I have had many conversations, as you have had, with a lot of young people over the last many months now. You are right. They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly about history in many areas of the world, including in our own country. With respect to the Middle East, they don’t know in the bringing together by my husband of, the then-Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the then-head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and then the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat. An offer was made to the Palestinians for a state on 96% of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians with 4% of Israel to be given to reach 100% of the amount of territory that was hoped for.”

She added, “This offer was made. And if Yasser Arafat had accepted it, there would have been a Palestinian state now for about 24 years. It’s one of the great tragedies of history that he was unable to say yes. You know, my husband has a book coming out later this year, Joe, in which he talks about how Arafat kept saying he wanted to agree, but he was pretty sure he’d be killed.”

