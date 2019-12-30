Former Vice President Joe Biden was slammed as a “pervert” and “creepy” by hecklers during a campaign event in Milford, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Just minutes into his rally remarks, Biden was interrupted by a man who accused him of inappropriately touching others, shouting, “don’t touch kids, you pervert.”

“We don’t need another old, white man running for president,” the heckler added.

“This is not a Trump rally,” Biden hit back frustratedly. “This is a democracy.”

“Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” shouted a heckler to Joe Biden at his NH campaign event. pic.twitter.com/9VW10JcO2v — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2019

Ahead of formally launching his White House bid, Biden was accused of inappropriate touching by several women. In March, former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine that Biden approached her from behind, touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head in 2014. Another accuser — Amy Lappos, then a congressional aide to Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) — accused the former vice president of rubbing his nose on hers at a 2009 political fundraiser.

Shortly after the first heckler, a woman began chanting “quid pro Joe,” which gave way to another heckler bringing up allegations of corruption against him and his son Hunter Biden, who has received increased scrutiny for serving as a board member of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings despite no expertise in the energy sector. Several reports indicate he was paid up to $83,000 per month to serve in the post.

“I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?” the former vice president replied.

Sunday evening’s incident is the second this month in which Biden has been pressed on allegations of corruption against him and his son. At a New Hampton, Iowa, event, the 2020 frontrunner called a farmer a “damn liar” and “fat” after he was told he was “too old” to be president and was grilled over his son’s ties to Burisma Holdings.

The Biden campaign did not issue a statement addressing Sunday evening’s interruptions.