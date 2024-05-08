Mia Farrow Praises Stormy Daniels as ‘a Strong Woman’: Nothing Wrong With Being a Hooker

Actress Mia Farrow took to social media on Wednesday to declare porn star Stormy Daniels “a strong woman who may not want to appear to be weak or a victim” while she testifies against former President Donald Trump.

“Stormy is a strong woman who may not want to appear to be weak or a victim,” Farrow wrote in an X post, adding, “but what she described seemed very like a sexual assault.”

In the comment section, an X user wrote that Daniels “screws for money.”

“One thing guys know: you can’t trust a word that comes out of a hooker’s mouth,” the X user added, to which Farrow defended the porn star, arguing, “She has a husband and a child. She made adult films.”

“That doesn’t mean she is ‘a hooker.’ Not that there is anything wrong with that either,” the Reckless actress added.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump touted Tuesday as a “great day” in court after Daniels delivered hours of testimony that seemed to fall flat, and even prompted Judge Juan Merchan to say it had “too much detail” that did not appear to move jurors.

While Judge Merchan placed restrictions on how the jury will be able to use the porn star’s testimony, he denied Trump’s defense team’s motion for a mistrial.

Farrow is not the only celebrity to have recently come out in support of Daniels.

On Tuesday, left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin bizarrely claimed that Daniels “does not and will not lie,” and urged the public to “believe her.”

“Stormy does not and will not lie. Believe her,” Griffin wrote in response to a post by lawyer and Los Angeles Times columnist Harry Litman, who suggested that Daniels might say there was an “element of assault” involving Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump cited some of his own fiercest critics on Tuesday to underscore the political nature of his criminal trial in Manhattan, asserting there is “no smoking gun” in the case.

“NBC Today Show [said], ‘The challenge is that there is no smoking gun, no email, or tape to prove the president’s intent,'” Trump told reporters before Daniels’ testimony.

“That’s what they’re trying to get us on: the fact that we call a legal expense a legal expense,” Trump explained. “The legal expense that we paid was put down as a legal expense. There’s nothing else you could say.”

