Nolte: Far-left Axios Spreads Hoax that Trump Policies Could ‘Reignite’ Inflation

According to far-left Axios, if former President Trump wins reelection, his proposed economic policies “could reignite inflation.”

Let’s begin with the shameless propaganda behind the choice of “reignite” in the headline, shall we?

Reignite, y’all.

Per the dictionary:

reignite / ˌriːɪɡˈnaɪt / verb 1. to catch fire or cause to catch fire again

Yes, the hoaxsters at Axios are so desperate to see His Fraudulency Joe Biden reelected, that they have decided to gaslight — in the headline, no less — their stupid readers into believing there is no inflation today. Inflation is dormant, you see. Inflation is dead. Inflation is solved. Inflation is gone. The only way to bring inflation back is to REIGNITE it, and if we rubes reelect Trump, we will be hit with that terrible inflation that we no longer have under Joe Biden.

Let’s go to the facts, shall we?

Under President Hunter’s Dad, we are currently suffering through almost unprecedented inflation, which is getting worse, not better. Under Biden, after three years of crippling inflation that jumped as high as nine percent, inflation currently sits at a terrible 3.5 percent. Now get this…

Not once.

Not.

Once…

…during Trump’s presidency did inflation climb to as high as 3.5 percent.

Not once during Trump’s presidency did inflation top three percent.

Here are the average annual inflation rates under Trump:

2017: 2.1 percent

2018: 2.4 percent

2019: 1.8 percent

2020: 1.2 percent

Here are the average annual inflation rates under President Roomba:

2021: 4.7 percent

2022: 8.0 percent

2023: 4.1 percent

Nevertheless, the hoaxsters and shameless propagandists at Axios tell us 1) there’s no inflation today and 2) that President Trump’s economic policies — that have already been tried and tested for four years — will deliver a completely different outcome this time.

Here’s my favorite line item in the Axios report…the one where these fascists claim Trump’s limits on immigration will increase inflation. I know how ridiculous that sounds to Normal People, but Axios is run by a mob of shameless liars who actually wrote this…

“Trump has vowed to carry out the ‘largest domestic deportation operation in American history,’” Axios writes — as though that’s a bad thing. But “economists believe last year’s immigration increase allowed the job market to continue booming without adding to inflationary pressures.”

Axios’ conclusion: “Trump’s deportation plans — while supported by the majority of Americans — could exacerbate labor shortages and reignite inflation.”

There’s that word “reignite” again!

Such good dogs at Axios. Very, very good dogs.

Let’s talk economic basics, shall we?

What causes inflation? Primarily, it’s three things: 1) excessive government spending, which 2) cheapens money, and 3) the natural price increases that occur when demand for goods and services exceeds supply.

Let’s not dismiss how much harder inflation hits when wages fall behind cost of living increases.

So Joe Biden has thrown open our southern border to import millions and millions of unvetted, third-world Democrats illegal aliens. So…

Does this result in additional government spending—which creates inflation? Of course it does. We’re talking tens of billions of dollars annually in extra government spending to transport, feed, house, educate, and offer all that free health care.

Does this result in demand exceeding supply for goods and services—which increases inflation? Of course it does. We now have millions and millions of illegal aliens competing for every good and service there is, including energy, food, and housing — three areas hit the hardest by inflation.

Does this result in lower wages? You must be joking. Of course it does. All these illegal aliens willing to take your job at a much lower price…? Don’t be stupid.

Axios is a cancer on truth. Compromised, corrupt, fascist, and shamelessly dishonest regime propagandists.

Don’t believe your eyes, or the facts, or Trump’s proven record… Believe Axios.

