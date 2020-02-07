Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in New Hampshire

Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer will debate in New Hampshire on Friday evening.

The Democratic debate–co-hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV–will be held at Saint Anselm College.

ABC’s David Muir, George Stephanopoulos, and Linsey Davis will moderate with WMUR’s Monica Hernandez and Adam Sexton.

8:15 PM: Buttigieg says Trump is a “fundamentally new challenge” and the biggest risk will be falling back on the familiar. He says Sanders is divisive and has a “my way or the highway” mentality that rejects anyone who doesn’t go “all the way to the edge” with him on left-wing policies.

Sanders says you bring people together with an agenda that favors the working class and not the billionaires who back Buttigieg. He says the way you bring people together is by also guaranteeing health care as a “human right.”

8:13 PM: Warren says Democrats can all agree on ending corruption and being on the side of hard-working people.

8:11 PM: Yang says it’s great to be back on the debate stage. He says the capitalism/socialism dichotomy is out of date because of the advance of technology. He talks about his “human-centered version of capitalism.”

8:10 PM: Steyer warns that there is a “real threat” Trump can be re-elected after this week and he agrees with Sanders that Democrats must increase turn out, especially blacks and Latinos, and “across the spectrum of Democratic voters.” Steyer says Democrats cannot choose a candidate who can’t turn out Latinos and black voters.

Tom Steyer: "After this week, there's a real threat that Donald Trump can get reelected…The only way that we're going to beat him actually is the way that Bernie Sanders said, which is to get turnout across the spectrum of Democratic voters." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FKPgV7txll — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

8:07 PM: Sanders asked to respond to Trump’s criticisms about “socialism.” Sanders says Democrats shouldn’t be worried because “Donald Trump lies all the time.” Sanders says they are all going to stand together to defeat Trump “no matter who wins this damn thing.” He says Democrats will beat Trump by energizing voters, especially turning out working-class and young people who have tuned out the political process. He says he won the popular vote by 6,000 votes in Iowa and increased the turn out among young voters.

Stephanopoulos asks a follow-up about low turnout in Iowa and Sanders doesn’t have a good response. Klobuchar raises her hand when asked if she is concerned about having a “socialist” on the top of the ticket. She implies that Sanders will be too divisive.

Klobuchar raises her hand when the candidates are asked if anyone is concerned about having a Democratic Socialist at the top of the ticket #DemDebate — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) February 8, 2020

8:05 PM: Biden gets the first question about why Buttigieg and Sanders won in Iowa after Biden said they were too risky. He says Democrats may not be able to take back the Senate because Trump will label everyone on the ticket a “Democratic Socialist.”

Biden, lowering expectations, says he expects to take a “hit” in New Hampshire on Tuesday as well.

Former VP Biden on Iowa: "This is a long race. I took a hit in Iowa and I'll probably take a hit here." https://t.co/Y3LWCvEZfY pic.twitter.com/T7kWYYisdJ — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

8:02 PM: Moderators introduce the candidates as the debate is about to get started.

One of Team Bernie’s arguments against Buttigieg:

TF when more billionaires support you than Black people. 💵#DemDebate #PetesBillionaires — Briahna Solidarity Gray (@briebriejoy) February 8, 2020

7:42 PM: Podium order for the top of the hour:

7:38 PM: Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver tells CNN that Sanders will not be beholden to billionaires because they think they can raise $1 billion in the general election from small-dollar donations.

7:35 PM: “Sharper elbows” probably expected from everyone tonight.