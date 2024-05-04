Ron Johnson: Biden Prioritizing Gaza Refugees over Americans to Win Michigan

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accused President Joe Biden of putting Gaza refugees ahead of American hostages.

According to reports, the Biden administration is considering allowing Gaza refugees into the United States while Americans are held hostage.

According to the Wisconsin Republican, Biden was putting an Electoral College win in Michigan ahead of the American hostages.

“Senator Johnson, so we think about 130 hostages, five Americans but we’re prioritizing Gazan refugees?” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany asked. “Why?”

Johnson replied, “Because Joe Biden wants to win Michigan. It’s the only explanation I have for this. You know, he opened up our border, he’s let in six, seven, eight million people in this country, couple million gotaways, we have no idea who those people are. We know all these military-aged men from countries that are adversarial to America, members of unbelievably brutal gangs from Mexico and South and Central America.”

“Why would you add to that clear and present danger by bringing Palestinians who, let’s face it, they view us as infidels,” he added. “They not don’t hate Jews, they hate us. They are also a clear and present danger. There is — this makes no sense it is outrageous, but even worse than that, it is dangerous.”

