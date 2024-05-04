Nolte: Far-Left Disney Lost $628 Million on Four Woke Flops

The Disney Grooming Syndicate released four of last year’s five biggest flops and lost $628 million.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of leches.

The Disney sycophants over at the far-left Deadline crunched the 2023 box office numbers and published the five most costly bombs from last year. Only The Flash, which came in second, wasn’t a Disney production.

Here are last year’s five biggest bombs with their net losses:

The Marvels: -$237 million

The Flash: -$155 million

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: -$143 million

Wish: -$131 million

Haunted Mansion: -$117 million

All on its own, The Marvels lost nearly a quarter of a billion — with a “B” — dollars.

Tee hee.

By the way, those numbers factor in theatrical grosses and revenue made from home video, along with licensing deals with TV and streaming. It’s all included.

Naturally, Deadline attempts to spin some of these losses. In the case of Wish:

[A]udiences have seen this plug-and-play princess and silly sidekicks (in this case a talking goat and puffy star) movie before, and waited this one out for Disney+ (another potential catalyst for dwindling Disney moviegoing).

If Disney+ is hurting Disney’s box office, why did Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 make a fortune last year? Why did The Little Mermaid remake gross $300 million domestic last year? Why did Avatar: Way of the Water become one of the biggest hits in history?

Disney is bombing because people can smell woke dog shit a mile away. Add to that Disney’s decision to destroy instead of protect the innocence of children. In just a few years, Disney went from a brand associated with innocence, fun, imagination, and universal themes to a scumbag brand desperate to queer and groom our kids using drag queens, gay sex, transvestites, and transsexuals.

No one wanted to see The Marvels because it stars a scold and reeked of a feminist lecture.

No one wanted to see Dial of Destiny because we all knew Disney would do to Indiana Jones what it did to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo: use a sexless girlboss to emasculate and shame him for being an old white guy.

No one wanted to see Wish because Disney’s previous animated films, Strange World and Lightyear, were the equivalent of a guy without pants driving a van around an elementary school with FREE CANDY spray-painted on the side.

No one wanted to see Haunted Mansion because it looked like affirmative action casting. The original, which starred Eddie Murphy, never made us feel that way. Why? Because Eddie Murphy is simply a star. He has never been a black star. The color of his skin has never been an issue. It’s Woke Hollywood that made everything about skin color and when you do that, fair or not, that puts a stink on movies like the Haunted Mansion remake.

People don’t want to watch propaganda, and no one wants to watch propaganda again, and blockbusters are created by repeat viewings in the theater and at home.

And no decent parent leaves their children alone with Disney.

