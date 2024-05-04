Summers: I’ve Never Been ‘as Appalled by Harvard’ As I Am Now, Lawsuits Against Schools Are ‘Largely Correct’

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Wall Street Week,” Harvard Professor and President Emeritus and former Harvard President Larry Summers declared, “I have not been as appalled by Harvard ever as I am by the fact that a keffiyeh has rested over the John Harvard statue” and stated that “there’s a double standard throughout the Ivy League and elite higher education on antisemitism and other forms of prejudice. The lawsuits are largely correct in making that suggestion.”

Summers said, “I have not been as appalled by Harvard ever as I am by the fact that a keffiyeh has rested over the John Harvard statue and a Palestinian flag has been placed in the hand of John Harvard, that iconic statute on the Harvard campus. You can debate whether administrators should be sending in police, and I think that should always be a last resort, but that they can’t keep John Harvard unadorned with Hamas-supporting symbols, that just is appalling to me. I don’t think there’s any question that there’s a double standard throughout the Ivy League and elite higher education on antisemitism and other forms of prejudice. The lawsuits are largely correct in making that suggestion.”

