Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in New Hampshire

Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer will debate in New Hampshire on Friday evening.

The Democratic debate–co-hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV–will be held at Saint Anselm College.

ABC’s David Muir, George Stephanopoulos, and Linsey Davis will moderate with WMUR’s Monica Hernandez and Adam Sexton.

All times eastern.

9:06 PM: Sanders, contrasting himself with Biden, said he too listened to all of the Bush administration’s arguments on Iraq and concluded they were “lying through their teeth.”

9:03 PM: Steyer asked about his qualifications to be Commander-in-Chief. He says we are hearing a very long dissertation on the debate stage about how America should be the world’s policeman. He ways when we are talking about America’s role in the world, Trump has abandoned diplomacy and America’s allies. He brings debate back to climate change, which he says cannot be solved with guns, tanks, and planes. He says we are listening to a discussion on the 20 years of failed foreign/military policies.

9:01 PM: On Iraq, Biden says he made a mistake when he trusted George W. Bush on Iraq.

8:50 PM: On Soleimani, Buttigieg says there is no evidence that killing Soleimani made American safer. He also says Iraq taught us that killing a bad guy does nothing if you have no idea what you are doing next. Buttigieg, when pressed if he would order such a strike, says this is not an episode of 24 and implies Trump doesn’t even read the intelligence that is needed to figure out if such a strike is justified.

Biden says he wouldn’t have ordered the strike because there is “no evidence” there was an imminent threat. He rips Trump’s “America alone” foreign policy. He rips Trump’s “headaches” remark and says Trump doesn’t deserve to be president for another day. Sanders warns about unleashing anarchy if the United States assassinates every bad person.

8:46 PM: Sanders brushes off Hillary’s comments. He says Democrats should not look back to 2016 and he hope Clinton and other Democrats could come together. Sanders says he passed more amendments on the floor of the House in a bipartisan way than any other member in House to argue that he can bring Republicans and Democrats together to pass legislation.

8:43 PM: Biden says Vindman should have gotten a Medal of Freedom instead of Rush and asks the audience to give Vindman a standing ovation.

Biden implores debate audience: “Stand up and clap for Vindman. Get up there! That’s who we are! We’re not what Trump is!” pic.twitter.com/rktzEUpMIQ — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 8, 2020

Buttigieg says he is not going to let Trump change the subject by talking about Hunter Biden. He says it is “dishonorable” for Trump to try to pit Hunter against Joe.

8:37 PM: On impeachment, Warren says nobody should be above the law. Yang warns about establishing a pattern of throwing presidents in jail. Sanders warns about the precedent Trump set. Sanders says future presidents will withhold highway funds from governors if they don’t support re-election efforts. Sanders says Republicans in the Senate knew Trump is a “crook” and a cheat” and they, except for Romney, didn’t have the guts to vote against him. Steyer mentions he started the “Need to Impeach” movement and rips the “sham trial.”

8:35 PM: Yang says Democrats must stop thinking that Trump is the cause and not the symptom. He also reveals that Democrats may have given up on Ohio, saying it is so red that he is hearing Democrats won’t even campaign there in the fall.

8:33 PM: Buttigieg rips Trump for skipping military service and his “disgraceful” performance that the prayer debate.

8:31 PM: Steyer references Stephanopoulos’s role in the 1992 campaign (It’s the economy stupid) and Steyer says he is the best candidate to take down Trump on the economy because of his success in the private sector. He says he is worried about Mayor Pete because he won’t be able to go toe to toe with Trump on the debate stage to take down Trump on the economy.

8:29 PM: Klobuchar, for some reason, seems to have the best attacks against Buttigieg:

Amy Klobuchar knocks idea of being a "cool newcomer": "We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cqusxWYJfl — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Klobuchar just accomplished so many things in one answer:

– Makes Buttigieg look small for diminishing impeachment

– Extolls the virtues of 3 people: a Democrat, a Republican, and a nonpartisan service member.

– Celebrated experience, and tied inexperience to Donald Trump. — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) February 8, 2020

Yikes! Here's the Buttigieg tweet Klobuchar just referred to. Buttigieg was most affirmatively and indubitably for Medicare For All before he was against it. #DemDebate https://t.co/wkRQCZnUJg — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 8, 2020

Mitt Romney has become the darling of the Democrats and the liberal media alike. #DemDebate — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) February 8, 2020

8:24 PM: Buttigieg claims he has been consistent throughout on health care and says voters have plenty of choices if they want a candidate with the most experience in D.C. Biden says the past wasn’t that bad and lists policies that he supported. Buttigieg says those achievements were great because they met the moment but we can’t solve today’s problems with policies from the past.

Left roasting Biden:

Biden: “The politics of the past weren’t all that bad…” How far in the past? Biden never acknowledges how the Republicans wouldn’t give an inch to Obama and robbed him of a SCOTUS appointment, LOL! #DemDebate — Adriana Maestas (@AdrianaMaestas) February 8, 2020

8:19 PM: Biden hits Sanders on “Medicare for all”–saying Bernie may have “wrote the damn thing” but won’t say much the damn thing will cost. He says he busted his neck getting Obamacare passed and implies Sanders will never get his bill passed. Biden says Sanders’ plan will raise taxes and says his own plan will give people “Medicare if they want it.”

8:15 PM: Buttigieg says Trump is a “fundamentally new challenge” and the biggest risk will be falling back on the familiar. He says Sanders is divisive and has a “my way or the highway” mentality that rejects anyone who doesn’t go “all the way to the edge” with him on left-wing policies.

Sanders says you bring people together with an agenda that favors the working class and not the billionaires who back Buttigieg. He says the way you bring people together is by also guaranteeing health care as a “human right.”

8:13 PM: Warren says Democrats can all agree on ending corruption and being on the side of hard-working people.

8:11 PM: Yang says it’s great to be back on the debate stage. He says the capitalism/socialism dichotomy is out of date because of the advance of technology. He talks about his “human-centered version of capitalism.”

8:10 PM: Steyer warns that there is a “real threat” Trump can be re-elected after this week and he agrees with Sanders that Democrats must increase turn out, especially blacks and Latinos, and “across the spectrum of Democratic voters.” Steyer says Democrats cannot choose a candidate who can’t turn out Latinos and black voters.

Tom Steyer: "After this week, there's a real threat that Donald Trump can get reelected…The only way that we're going to beat him actually is the way that Bernie Sanders said, which is to get turnout across the spectrum of Democratic voters." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FKPgV7txll — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

8:07 PM: Sanders asked to respond to Trump’s criticisms about “socialism.” Sanders says Democrats shouldn’t be worried because “Donald Trump lies all the time.” Sanders says they are all going to stand together to defeat Trump “no matter who wins this damn thing.” He says Democrats will beat Trump by energizing voters, especially turning out working-class and young people who have tuned out the political process. He says he won the popular vote by 6,000 votes in Iowa and increased the turn out among young voters.

Stephanopoulos asks a follow-up about low turnout in Iowa and Sanders doesn’t have a good response. Klobuchar raises her hand when asked if she is concerned about having a “socialist” on the top of the ticket. She implies that Sanders will be too divisive.

Klobuchar raises her hand when the candidates are asked if anyone is concerned about having a Democratic Socialist at the top of the ticket #DemDebate — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) February 8, 2020

8:05 PM: Biden gets the first question about why Buttigieg and Sanders won in Iowa after Biden said they were too risky. He says Democrats may not be able to take back the Senate because Trump will label everyone on the ticket a “Democratic Socialist.”

Biden, lowering expectations, says he expects to take a “hit” in New Hampshire on Tuesday as well.

Former VP Biden on Iowa: "This is a long race. I took a hit in Iowa and I'll probably take a hit here." https://t.co/Y3LWCvEZfY pic.twitter.com/T7kWYYisdJ — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

8:02 PM: Moderators introduce the candidates as the debate is about to get started.

One of Team Bernie’s arguments against Buttigieg:

TF when more billionaires support you than Black people. 💵#DemDebate #PetesBillionaires — Briahna Solidarity Gray (@briebriejoy) February 8, 2020

7:42 PM: Podium order for the top of the hour:

7:38 PM: Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver tells CNN that Sanders will not be beholden to billionaires because they think they can raise $1 billion in the general election from small-dollar donations.

7:35 PM: “Sharper elbows” probably expected from everyone tonight.