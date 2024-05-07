CLAIM: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently claimed that if former President Donald Trump is reelected, “all” women would “live in a state where abortion” was restricted or banned.

VERDICT: False.

Trump revealed his stance on abortion in a video posted to Truth Social on April 8.

In his video, Trump said the topic of abortion is “about the will of the people,” adding that people should follow their hearts, religion, or faith when it comes to the issue.

My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state. Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or your faith.

Despite Trump revealing his stance on abortion, Clinton has previously tried to argue that if Trump is re-elected as president, he will implement abortion bans and restrictions.

“A good way to gauge what Donald Trump will do on abortion rights is to look at what he’s already done,” Clinton said the day after Trump released his video. “What he’s done is make possible the worst abortion bans in 50 years, and brag about it.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, returning the issue of abortion back down to state lawmakers and voters.

While Trump was already out of office at the point when Roe v. Wade was overruled, as president he appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

States such as Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have implemented a six-week ban on abortion. Nine states in the southern region have passed almost near-total bans on abortion.

In Arizona, Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs recently repealed an 1864 abortion law that had banned almost all abortions in the state.

Despite all of this, Clinton claimed in a post on X, in which she shared an image of a map of the United States that showed which states have banned or placed restrictions on abortions, that under a second Trump presidency “all” women would be living in a state with abortion bans or restrictions.

“Right now, one in three American women live in a state where abortion is restricted or outright banned,” Clinton wrote. “If Trump wins office again, it’ll be all of us.”