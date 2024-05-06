New York County Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday for a second time former President Donald Trump violated his gag order during the trial, holding him in criminal contempt and threatening him with jail time for any further infractions.

Merchan fined Trump $1,000 for a single violation. Merchan previously fined Trump for nine violations. Trump’s 10th contempt offense occurred before the last order and not afterward. Trump did not push the boundaries after the first gag order ruling.

“This court will have to consider a jail sanction,” Merchan told the court. “At the end of the day, I have a job to do. Part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system.”

The violation is a “direct attack on the rule of law. I cannot allow that to continue,” he added, according to court reporters.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed four violations, including comments about Michael Cohen, David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer. Prosecutors alleged speech directed toward witnesses was a violation of Merchan's gag order. "It's a political hoax," Trump told reporters before entering the courtroom Monday. "It's election interference … This is a ridiculous situation. Not fair. Not fair, but we will fight."