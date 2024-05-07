Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of George Washington University (GWU) President Ellen Granberg’s home on Tuesday evening.

A crowd of protesters was seen protesting outside Granberg’s residence in Washington, DC, while chanting, “We the students have the power,” “Granberg in your ivory tower,” and, “Granberg, Granberg, we know you, are complicit in genocide too.”

📍The George Washington University Pro-Palestine protesters have arrived outside university president Granberg’s house Police guard the entrance to the home WATCH pic.twitter.com/w8kKuwPpzr — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) May 8, 2024

Before the protesters began marching through the streets of Washington, DC, roughly more than 1,000 people were reported to have gathered at the pro-Palestinian encampment on GWU’s campus in support of a rally.

In a statement to the GWU community, Granberg acknowledged that the “issues at the heart of this protest are important and deserve our full attention and consideration.”

“However, what is currently happening at GW is not a peaceful protest protected by the First Amendment or our university’s policies,” Granberg added. “The demonstration, like many around the country, has grown into what can only be classified as an illegal and potentially dangerous occupation of GW property.”

Granberg continued to call out protesters for having vandalized the statue of George Washington and for surrounding and intimidating fellow “GW students with antisemitic images and hateful rhetoric.”

The anti-Israel encampment at GWU, which was established on April 25, is one of the remaining encampments established on college and university campuses throughout the nation in support of an initial encampment that began at Columbia University on April 17.

Protesters involved in the encampment at GWU consist of students from universities such as American University, Gallaudet University, George Mason University, and the University of Maryland, along with GWU.

The protesters involved in the encampment are demanding that each university divest from companies selling technology and weapons to Israel, disclose all endowments and investments, end academic partnerships with Israel, and protect pro-Palestinian speech on campuses, among other things.

Breitbart News reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.