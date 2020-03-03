Joe Biden Projected to Win North Carolina Democrat Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the North Carolina Democrat presidential primary.

Biden, who has benefited from the late endorsements of fellow 2020 rivals, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Pete Buttigieg, was declared the winner shortly after polls closed. Although the margin is still unknown, Biden is expected to take a majority of North Carolina’s 110 pledged delegates, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg splitting the rest.

BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the North Carolina Democratic primary, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the exit polls. https://t.co/iSOYfsn6tP #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/qoJNNQDvBc — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020

Biden’s victory comes after Bloomberg and Sanders spent heavily to stem the former vice president’s momentum in North Carolina in recent days. Bloomberg, in particular, invested heavily in the state, opening offices in nearly every urban center. The former New York City mayor also launched high-profile efforts to court North Carolina’s black voters—who made up a majority of the Democrat electorate on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg, though, came up short relative to the former vice president. Biden, for his part, seems to have benefited from his strong levels of support among black voters and also the last minute effort by moderates, especially Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Pete Buttigieg, to coalesce behind his candidacy.