CNN is President Joe Biden’s preferred network to host at least one presidential debate, he said Wednesday.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will host, according to Puck News.

Biden’s preferred network, CNN, with sinking ratings, is known to push hoaxes, according to Breitbart News’s John Nolte’s list, “THIS IS CNN”:

  1. Russia Collusion Hoax
  2. Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
  3. Jussie Smollett Hoax
  4. Covington KKKids Hoax
  5. Very Fine People Hoax
  6. Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
  7. Russian Bounties Hoax
  8. Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
  9. Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
  10. Rittenhouse Hoax
  11. Eating While Black Hoax
  12. Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
  13. NASCAR Noose Hoax
  14. The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
  15. Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
  16. MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
  17. COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
  18. Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
  19. Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
  20. COVID Deaths are Over-Counted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
  21. Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
  22. Trump Killed All the Fish Hoax
  23. Hamas Hospital Hoax
  24. John Fetterman Is Healthy Hoax
  25. If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
  26. The Alfa Bank Hoax

The Biden campaign said the president would debate Trump only in June and September, without live audiences present.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th,” Biden posted on X. “Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

Trump accepted Biden’s invitation and urged the president to debate him earlier and more often.

“I’m ready to go…The dates that they proposed are fine…Let’s see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium,” Trump reportedly told Fox News Digital. “The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me. I will provide my own transportation.”

Trump also said he would debate Biden in October on Fox News.

