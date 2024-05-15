CNN is President Joe Biden’s preferred network to host at least one presidential debate, he said Wednesday.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will host, according to Puck News.

Biden’s preferred network, CNN, with sinking ratings, is known to push hoaxes, according to Breitbart News’s John Nolte’s list, “THIS IS CNN”:

The Biden campaign said the president would debate Trump only in June and September, without live audiences present.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th,” Biden posted on X. “Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

Trump accepted Biden’s invitation and urged the president to debate him earlier and more often.

“I’m ready to go…The dates that they proposed are fine…Let’s see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium,” Trump reportedly told Fox News Digital. “The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me. I will provide my own transportation.”

Trump also said he would debate Biden in October on Fox News.

