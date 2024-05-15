CNN is President Joe Biden’s preferred network to host at least one presidential debate, he said Wednesday.
CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will host, according to Puck News.
Biden’s preferred network, CNN, with sinking ratings, is known to push hoaxes, according to Breitbart News’s John Nolte’s list, “THIS IS CNN”:
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Over-Counted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed All the Fish Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- John Fetterman Is Healthy Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
The Biden campaign said the president would debate Trump only in June and September, without live audiences present.
“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th,” Biden posted on X. “Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”
Trump accepted Biden’s invitation and urged the president to debate him earlier and more often.
“I’m ready to go…The dates that they proposed are fine…Let’s see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium,” Trump reportedly told Fox News Digital. “The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me. I will provide my own transportation.”
Trump also said he would debate Biden in October on Fox News.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
