Live Updates*** Trump Holds Virginia Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Newport News, Virginia.

All times Eastern.

8:45 PM: Trump expected to speak at the top of the hour.

“The road to victory runs right through the Tidewater.” – @vp @Mike_Pence Newport News Trump rally pic.twitter.com/KEBGx036u6 — JaVonni Brustow. 👑 (@JaVonniBrustow) September 26, 2020

The end of the prayer here at the #MakeAmericaGreatAgain Rally in Newport News, Virginia. President Trump due to speak around 9am.@WTKR3 https://t.co/z403J6yOPy pic.twitter.com/fTn8WBikKg — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 25, 2020

Honored to be @realDonaldTrump's rally in Newport News. USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/5pdZxye5yk — Daniel Gade (@gadeforvirginia) September 25, 2020

Outside of the Trump rally entrance in Newport News. pic.twitter.com/e4d6H6Epoo — JaVonni Brustow. 👑 (@JaVonniBrustow) September 25, 2020

A group of protesters wearing all black just walked through the crowd trying to get in. pic.twitter.com/FSOEG7qDSf — Matt Jones (@jones_mattryan) September 25, 2020

At least two thousand people waiting in line 2 hours before doors open here at the #MakeAmericaGreatAgain rally in Newport News with President Trump. Hard to see but the line stretches way out of this picture, and more showing up every minute.@WTKR3 https://t.co/z403J6yOPy pic.twitter.com/2gJWXIqAxq — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 25, 2020