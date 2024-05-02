Pro-Palestinian protester Atah Othman was arrested while allegedly armed with a gun Tuesday on the University of South Florida campus.

FOX 13 reported that Othman was among nine others arrested, all ten of whom ranged in age from 20 to 39.

All of those arrested were charged with “unlawful assembly,” among other things. Charges beyond “unlawful assembly” included trespassing, “resisting an officer without violence,” and “aggravated assault with attempt to commit a felony with a weapon.”

Othman’s charges included “possession of a firearm on school property,” which is a felony.

The Tampa Bay Times noted that the ten persons arrested Tuesday were part of roughly 100 people who had gathered and whom police dispersed with tear gas near the MLK Plaza.

On Wednesday, a larger group of protesters–approximately 250-300 people–marched toward the Plaza then returned to their starting point without incident.

WTSP pointed out there was a reported bomb threat on the USF campus just before 11 p.m. “but it was resolved by 11:32 p.m.”

