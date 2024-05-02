Justice Juan Merchan Weighs Punishing Donald Trump a Second Time for Allegedly Violating Gag Order

“They have no case, and we have a very conflicted judge, unfortunately,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “There is no case, and it should have never been brought.”

A majority of Americans doubt Trump’s criminal trial will conclude with a fair outcome, the CNN poll found. Only about one-third of American adults believe Trump did anything illegal regarding the case, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.