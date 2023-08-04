‘Dark Brandon’ Items Leading Biden Campaign’s Merch Sales

“Dark Brandon”-themed items are driving the Biden campaign’s merchandise sales as President Joe Biden increasingly embraces the meme and his likely competitor, former President Donald Trump, appears in court for a third indictment at the hands of Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ).

A culmination of events led to the “Dark Brandon” meme. “Let’s Go Brandon” initially became code for “F**k Joe Biden” last year after an NBC reporter, who was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, asserted that the crowd at the Talladega Superspeedway was shouting, “Let’s Go Brandon!” In reality, the crowd was chanting, “F**k Joe Biden.”

Since then, Brandon has become an alternate name for Biden in meme-world. Biden has since given what many consider dark speeches, including his September 1, 2022, address, in which he insulted millions of Americans, proclaiming that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

“But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” he said during the dark speech, quoting Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig, who, according to Biden, called “Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans, quote, a ‘clear and present danger’ to our democracy.” Months later, Biden delivered a dark and pessimistic speech to the Democratic National Committee at Union Station.

However, Biden is wholly embracing the “Dark Brandon” theme, even promoting “Dark Brandon” merchandise on social media the same day Trump arrived in D.C. for his arraignment over charges related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot — charges Biden longed for.

“A cup of Joe never tasted better,” the president said on social media, sharing his “Dark Brandon”-themed coffee mug.

CRINGE! — Biden Releases Campaign Video Drinking a Cup of Joe

“I like my coffee dark,” Biden said in the video, linking to the $22 mug.

A cup of Joe never tasted better. Grab yours: https://t.co/4fbxCBQNPZ pic.twitter.com/s2qboyE7C1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023

A brief look at the website shows other “Dark Brandon”-themed items, including the mug, a $32 t-shirt, a $32 crop top, $6 stickers, and a $32 baseball cap. According to Axios, these “Dark Brandon”-themed products comprise “more than 54% of the store’s total revenue.” It notes that the “Dark T-Shirt” and “Dark Roast Mug” stand as the best-selling products in the campaign’s store.

While the campaign is working to add a “Dark Brandon” tank top to the store, Axios pointed out that “Biden’s team has struggled with small donors — people who give less than $200.”

Biden’s embrace of “Dark Brandon” comes as the Biden-led D.C. swamp continues to target Trump, slapping him with more charges over January 6. An April 2022 report in the New York Times revealed that this had been a goal of Biden’s, noting that he had “confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments.”

RELATED — Trump Lawyer: “This Is Election Interference;” “This Is the Biden Political Lawfare”