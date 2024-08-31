REPORT: 49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot During Robbery Attempt in San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers rookie 1st round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during a robbery attempt in downtown San Francisco on Saturday.

According to local media, Pearsall is in stable condition.

“49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery,” NBC Bay Area reporter Gia Vang wrote on X. “According to Sup. Peskin’s office, the suspect is in custody and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command. More to come.

The suspect is also reportedly in custody.

According to Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 in Sacramento via the San Francisco Police Department, Pearsall was shot through the chest after he struggled with the suspect for the gun.

“Per SFPD: 49ers Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt over a Rolex,” Cunningham wrote on X. “He was headed to a signing event on Geary & Market. There was a struggle for the gun. Both Ricky & the suspect were shot. Both parties stable at SF General Hospital.”

This is a breaking story, so check back for updates.