49ers Confirm Receiver Ricky Pearsall in ‘Serious, but Stable’ Condition, Video Shows Player Clutching His Chest

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that their 1st round draft pick, rookie Ricky Pearsall, was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in downtown San Francisco on Saturday.

The team confirmed initial reports from local media, adding that Pearsall is in “serious but stable” condition.”

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition,” the team wrote on X. “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Video of the incident shows Pearsall walking to an ambulance and covering the upper right portion of his chest.

NBC Bay Area reporter Gia Vang initially broke news of the shooting earlier Saturday night.

“49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery,” Gia Vang wrote on X. “According to Sup. Peskin’s office, the suspect is in custody and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command. More to come.”

Both Pearsall and the suspect were shot. Gia Vang confirmed in a subsequent post that the San Francisco Police Department confirmed the suspect had been shot with his own gun.

SFPD Director of Strategic Communications called that shooting “tragic” and unacceptable.”

