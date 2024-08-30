CNN’s Phillip: Harris Is ‘Not Explaining’ the ‘Delta Between’ Her Past Border Positions and Now

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t fully explained her drastic shift on border policy from supporting decriminalizing illegally crossing the border when she ran for president during the 2020 cycle to saying that she supports enforcing existing immigration law now.

Phillip said, “What I thought was missing, she explained her position on immigration. One of the questions was, you said, like she did with many things in 2020, that you don’t believe it’s a crime to cross the border if you’re an — if you do so illegally, and her position now is, we should enforce the laws. She doesn’t explain the delta between those two things.”

CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod countered that Harris was taking advice from political advisers back when she was running for president in 2019, Phillip countered, “But today, she’s not, she is not — this is different from, my values — I think there’s something more than my values have shifted on that issue. She’s not explaining that.”

Earlier in the segment, Phillip said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has also shifted positions.

