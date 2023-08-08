A Trump-allied super PAC, MAGA Inc, launched an ad on Sunday that questions how President Joe Biden became a millionaire after a career as a public servant.

The 60-second ad, which aired on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax starting Monday, highlights the Biden family business raking in $17 million while Joe Biden was a senator and a private citizen before launching a presidential bid.

“It [the Laptop from Hell] showed Hunter pocketing millions from foreign partners, cash from Ukrainian and Chinese interests accused of bribery and fraud,” the ad stated.

“Your family and their cronies raked in over $17 million from these schemes,” the ad continued.

“You, Joe, went from being one of the poorest in Congress to a millionaire in the White House,” the ad says. “Come on, Joe, all this — a coincidence? Or corruption?”

Congressional Republican investigators have yet to uncover any direct ties of Joe Biden accepting foreign cash.

Republicans have leanred that Hunter Biden reportedly paid for repairs to Joe Biden’s home and various other expenses, including a global cell phone. The House Oversight Committee has not subpoenaed the phone records, according to a source close to the investigation into the Biden family.

Republican lawmakers are demanding transparency from Joe Biden regarding his 2017 tax returns in which his S corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” listed nearly $10 million without specifying revenue line items. The year 2017 was a key year in the Biden business, according to bank records obtained by House Republicans.

It is apparently “common” for personal tax returns to not list line item income of S Corporation entities, according to Jerry Allison, a CPA with Allison Financial Services. However, the lack of detail should raise concerns for House investigators, he told Breitbart News in June.

“You’re looking at a tax return that has $10 million in cash that came from a mystery source,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), a co-author of the 2020 Senate report on the Bidens, told Breitbart News that “Biden should disclose, and every member of the press ought to hound him until he does.”

Hunter Biden claimed in a 2017 text to his daughter that Joe Biden obligated him to give the president half of his salary for 30 years.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter said. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.