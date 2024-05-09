Tom Cotton: Impeach Joe Biden for Political Decision to Withhold Bombs from Israel

The House must impeach President Joe Biden for withholding ammunition from Israel for political reasons, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested Thursday.
Biden made a commitment on Wednesday to stop the shipment of offensive weapons to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prevent Israel from attacking Hamas in Rafah.
Biden’s decision to withhold bombs from Israel has political implications. Biden’s base wants him to defund Israel, while many moderate Democrats support Israel’s ability to defend itself against terrorists. Biden appears stuck in the middle during an election year as he trails in the polls.
Some Republicans and establishment media pundits immediately characterized the commitment as a “political decision.”
Democrats’ impeachment of former President Donald Trump was for allegedly withholding military aid from Ukraine for political reasons despite Congress authorizing it.
“The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection,” Cotton posted on X. “Only with Biden, it’s true.”
CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod claimed Wednesday that Biden’s threat to withhold some weapons sales to Israel is different from when House Democrats impeached Trump over an issue related to Ukraine. “He’s been talking about this for months,” he said.
However, CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings pushed back. “We impeached the president of the United States for withholding military aid authorized by Congress from Ukraine, $400 million,” Jennings said. “That was the basis of the impeachment. This is congressionally authorized military aid to our ally, and he [Biden] is withholding it for political reasons.”
Trump slammed Biden for withholding ammunition for political reasons. “What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful,” Trump said before he entered a Manhattan courtroom for his criminal trial.
“He did it as a political decision,” Trump said. “You have to do the right decision, not the political decision.”
