House Democrats voted unanimously to continue including foreign nationals, illegal aliens among them, when apportioning congressional districts in states.

Late on Wednesday, the House voted along party lines, 206-202, for Rep. Chuck Edwards’ (R-NC) Equal Representation Act, with all Republicans supporting the bill and all Democrats opposing:

The Equal Representation Act would require the decennial census, to be taken in 2030, to include a question whereby respondents certify whether they are an American citizen or a foreign national, such as a green card holder, visa holder, or illegal alien.

The Department of Commerce, following the census, would be required to make public the number of American citizens and foreign nationals throughout the United States.

Likewise, the bill would require that congressional apportionment — which decides how many House seats each state receives — only relies on the number of American citizens in each state rather than including foreign nationals, with illegal aliens in the mix as well.

Edwards’ ultimate goal with the bill is to ensure that states with small foreign populations are not underrepresented in Congress as opposed to states with vast foreign populations.

“Enacting this legislation into law is vitally important to ensuring that the American people receive fair representation in Congress and that they — and only they — determine the outcomes of presidential elections,” Edwards said on the House floor:

Our lawless immigration system is already shaking the confidence of the American people in countless ways. Without reforms to how our Census is conducted, confidence in the integrity of our electoral system could be eroded entirely in the coming decade [emphasis added].

President Joe Biden has made clear that he opposes the bill, claiming it violates the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

On Biden’s watch, the nation’s foreign-born population has been driven to a whopping 51.4 million — the largest ever recorded in American history. In his first three years as president, Biden grew the foreign-born population by 6.4 million.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.