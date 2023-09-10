Poll: Less Than 1 in 5 Americans Say Kamala Harris Makes Them Think Better of Biden Administration

Nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the performance Vice President Kamala Harris has put forth, while just 18 percent say she makes them “think better of the Biden administration,” according to a CBS News/YouGov poll.

The survey published Sunday shows that just 41 percent of Americans approve of Harris’s performance as vice president, while 59 percent disapprove to varying degrees. Only 31 percent of independents are happy with her showing, while 69 percent said they were dissatisfied.

Vice President Kamala Harris' job approval – at 41% overall – continues to track closely with President Biden's.https://t.co/a8VumFwO6E pic.twitter.com/8KvYoMHSQn — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) September 10, 2023

Her ratings are virtually identical to Biden’s, who received positive marks from 40 percent of respondents and negative remarks from 60 percent of participants, including 69 percent of independents.

“Harris’ work” has not made a lasting impression on most voters, according to the poll, as 37 percent say they have not heard “much” about it, and 17 percent have said they have heard “nothing at all” about the work she has done. The remaining 45 percent say they have heard of either “some” or “a lot” of Harris’s work.

Moreover, only 18 percent say that her performance makes them “think better of the Biden administration overall,” while 42 percent of the participants say they see the administration in a worse light because of her performance. Another 39 percent say she does not have a positive or negative effect. Notably, roughly one in ten independents and four in ten Democrats say she improves their perception of the administration.

The poll asked voters how they perceived Harris’s status as “the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president,” finding nearly half of Americans (48 percent) say they do not “matter.” Of the remaining respondents, 42 percent say they are “a good thing,” while 10 percent believe they are “a bad thing.”

Most registered democrats (84 percent) are either “enthusiastic” (30 percent) or “satisfied” (54 percent) with the idea of Harris as Biden’s running mate again. These are essentially inverted from August 2020, CBS News noted in a tweet. Conversely, 49 percent of independents are “dissatisfied” with the prospect, and 16 percent are “angry” about it.

Dems’ enthusiasm about Harris on the ticket is lower now than it was when she joined it in 2020.

Today most Dem voters are satisfied w/ Harris as Biden’s running mate in 2024, but fewer are enthusiastic. pic.twitter.com/E6zSZvkv7V — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) September 10, 2023

The poll was conducted between September 5-8 and sampled 2,335 U.S. adults, including 1,544 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.