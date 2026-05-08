ABC’s Hostin: How Dare Rubio Stand By and ‘Allow Latinos to Be Rounded Up’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin complained that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was standing by while the Trump administration rounded up Latinos.

Hostin said, “The Republicans are going to lose because I do not think that Marco Rubio can remove the stench of the Trump administration from his very being.”

She added, “He is the son of immigrants from Cuba that came here in 1956. How dare he stand by complicitly and allow Latinos to be rounded up, allow American citizens to be shot in the face and shot in the chest and shot in the back. How dare he allow the voting — stand by idly — while the Voting Rights Act is gutted, and disenfranchising African-American voting. Something that African-Americans, who built this joint for free, who built this country for free, be disenfranchised of their vote. And at the moment as the Secretary of State, immigrants from travel ban countries are currently in limbo. The Trump administration has expanded travel restrictions to include 39 countries facing full or partial bans. And a lot, black and brown countries. And what about Haiti? You think a Haitian should — is allowed to be here with their temporary status just thrown away and going back to a country that is in complete political turmoil when his very parents left political turmoil and found asylum here? Disgusting.”

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