Former President Donald Trump on national television accused former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) of “bullshit” after she said her loss in the New Hampshire primary marked a “great night” and declared the race for the Republican nomination “far from over.”

Flanked by Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and his son Eric Trump, the 45th president slammed Nikki Haley and her quixotic campaign after watching her post-primary remarks Tuesday evening where she said she looked forward to the South Carolina contest.

Trump noted he believes he is “50 points up on” Haley in the Palmetto State.

“I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit. You can’t, you just can’t do that,” Trump declared. “And when I watched her — the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy — … I said, ‘what’s she doing? We won,’ and she did the same thing last week.”

In her speech on Tuesday, Haley said those in the “political class” are “falling all over themselves, saying this race is over.”

“There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said.

Notably, Haley is not competing in Nevada’s Republican-sanctioned caucuses, which will occur before South Carolina’s primary, and is instead listed on the ballot in the state primary where delegates will not be recognized, the New York Times notes. Barring some unforeseen circumstance, Trump will carry all 26 delegates from the Silver State as the only remaining active candidate in the caucuses.

In a post on Truth Social Tuesday night, Trump declared, “WE JUST WON NEVADA!”