Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley delivered a positive speech following her loss to former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday, deeming it a “great night” overall and making it clear that she views the race as “far from over.”

While results were still coming in at the time of her speech, several outlets had already called the race for Trump. As Breitbart News noted in its election night livewire, “The fact that the AP called it right when the final polls closed is disastrous for Haley”:

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire. #APRaceCall at 8:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 24, 2024

Despite this stark reality, Haley celebrated her non-victory in the Granite State with her supporters.

“What a great night,” she told supporters. “God is so good.”

“Thank you, New Hampshire for the love, the kindness and support, and a great night here tonight. Thank you so much,” she continued, congratulating Trump for his victory.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He earned it and I want to acknowledge that,” she said before dismissing all of the “chatter among the political class” deeming the race over.

“They’re falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last,” Haley said, emphasizing that the race is “far from over.”

“There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said, making it clear she intends to stay in the race despite her loss in New Hampshire.

“One point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running, and we were at two percent in the polls,” Haley continued, identifying herself as a “fighter” and “scrappy.”

“And now we’re the last one standing next to Donald Trump. And today we got close to half of the vote. We still have a ways to go but we keep moving up,” she said, adding that politics is not “personal” for her, as she voted for Trump twice and served in his cabinet.

However, she believes a “Trump nomination is a Biden win and Kamala Harris presidency,” claiming that she defeats Biden “handily.”

“With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another. This court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment,” she continued as her supporters cheered her on. “You can’t fix Joe Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos.”

Haley later bizarrely asserted that the establishment class is against her despite her campaign previously admitting they are depending on non-conservatives in other states that have open primaries to carry her through to the nomination.

“Thank you for the love, New Hampshire. We’re going home to South Carolina,” she added.