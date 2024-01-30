Poll: 60% View Nikki Haley Unfavorably, up 9 Points

A whopping 60 percent of Americans view former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unfavorably, up nine points in just four months, CIVIQS polling found Tuesday.

The poll suggests Americans soured on Haley the longer her campaign for the Republican nomination continued.

Just 20 percent said they viewed Haley favorably, while another 20 percent were unsure.

Haley’s favorability rating sunk seven points since September. Those unsure about her dropped two points during the same amount of time.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average tracked 121,455 responses between August 2020 and January 2024. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either over time or rapidly.

Haley lost both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primaries despite spending more than $167 million. The losses spurred several donors to end their support of the former governor of South Carolina. The desertions represented the beginning of the end for Haley to remain in the race. Haley was the donor class’s second choice candidate to block former President Donald Trump from the nomination.

Democrat billionaire donor Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, paused donations to pro-Haley PACs. “We invested in Governor Haley when we thought she had a shot of winning. I’d need to see a new case, with new evidence, to persuade me that more money could help her win now,” Hoffman adviser Dmitri Mehlhorn told the Wall Street Journal.

The financial setbacks are expected to increase for Haley, one political megadonor adviser recently told the Washington Post. “Without a New Hampshire win, she doesn’t have the momentum she needed to win South Carolina,” the adviser said. “And without a lane to South Carolina, she has no chance on Super Tuesday.”

Trump increased the pressure on Haley’s donors to end their support of “Birdbrain,” posting Truth Social on Thursday that “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

