Reports: Disney World Casts Male Performer as Evil Queen from ‘Snow White’

Walt Disney World in Florida appears to have cast a man to play the evil queen from Snow White in drag at its Wilderness Lodge resort, according to a viral video showing the performer.

In addition, That Park Place — a site devoted to Disney theme parks — reported that a family who dined at the Wilderness Lodge also encountered the performer, with the father telling the site “that the Evil Queen without a doubt had a man’s voice.”

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge in Orlando is a resort that offers visitors several dining experiences, one of which features a Snow White character meet-and-greet.

In the viral video, the “evil queen” performer greets a visitor who enthuses over the character.

A family has reached out to That Park Place claiming they spent over $300 on a character meet and greet dinner at Walt Disney World… only to discover the Evil Queen character was almost certainly a biological male. This represents the first time we've heard of Disney using a… pic.twitter.com/jHRt64wl4O — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) April 23, 2024

That Park Place said a family reached out to tell about its encounter with what appears to be the same performer.

“It was kind of loud inside so I couldn’t really hear what the character was saying until I got face to face (typical conversation distance of a few feet) and then it hit me that the Evil Queen without a doubt had a man’s voice,” the father told the site.

He added that he later spoke to a manger who stated “I can assure you that she is a woman.” When asked if the performer was a biological male, the manager reportedly replied, “I’m sorry sir, I cannot answer that.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Disney has allowed drag performers to entertain its theme park guests.

As Breitbart News reported, Disneyland in Anaheim featured a male employee dressed in drag and greeting children at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique where young girls can receive makeovers as their favorite Disney princesses.

The Walt Disney Company has been aggressively pushing gender non-conformity in its entertainment aimed at children.

Disney has created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, and even hosted a pride-themed musical special starring drag queen Nina West.

The company has also been working to make its parks more gender neutral in recent years. One of the biggest changes was the elimination of Disney’s iconic greeting, “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.” Now, Disney parks address guests as “dreamers of all ages.”

Parks also feature gender-neutral restrooms.

