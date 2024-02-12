As Vice President Kamala Harris floated the idea of replacing President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, her favorability rating is worse than his, CIVIQS polling showed Monday.

The poll suggests that if Harris replaces Biden as president due to his “poor” cognition, she will have a difficult time winning the 2024 presidential election.

Biden’s favorability is five points greater than Harris’s:

Biden: 40 percent favorable, 55 percent unfavorable

Harris: 35 percent favorable, 56 percent unfavorable

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris bluntly told the Wall Street Journal last week after Special Counsel Hur’s classified document report said Biden had a “poor” and “deteriorated” memory.

Harris claimed that everyone who works with her “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

The vice president’s comments were in response to criticisms of Biden’s cognition. In a long-awaited report, Hur found Biden not competent to stand trial for stealing classified documents. Biden is an “elderly man with a poor memory,” Hur wrote in his report on Biden’s wrongdoing.

Biden claimed in a press conference his memory was “fine” and slammed Hur for noting in the report that he could not remember when his son died.

“How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden said, adding that it “wasn’t any of their damn business.”

The CIVIQS rolling favorability rating average tracked 249,064 responses between November 18, 2017, and February 11, 2024. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either over time or rapidly.

