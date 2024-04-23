Former President Donald Trump is more “competent” and “effective” than President Joe Biden, up about 21 points since 2020, an NBC News poll reveals.

The poll upends Biden’s 2020 campaign pitch when he promised voters he would be more “competent” and “effective” than Trump was during his presidency.

That claim appears to be false, according to NBC News polling:

47 percent of voters say Trump is “competent” and “effective”

Only 36 percent of voters say Biden is “competent” and “effective”

“That was President Biden’s [sic] the crux of his campaign pitch back in 2020,” NBC News anchor Kristen Welker said about the polling to Steve Kornacki, an NBC News analyst.

“We actually polled this question in 2020,” Kornacki told Welker. “And it was basically the exact opposite. It was Biden with about a ten point advantage over Trump.”

The poll also showed Trump leading Biden on who is more equipped to lead during a crisis. Respondents said Trump was better on the issue by four points. “Same with handling a crisis,” Kornacki said of Trump’s lead. “Biden had the edge over Trump.”

Kornacki pointed to additional areas that Trump picked up an edge over Biden.

“Now we can measure who has the strong record as president and again, Trump outpacing Biden on that front,” he said. “And again, you got to mention this one too, mental and physical health. We asked this four years ago, it was a wash. It’s now a clear liability for Joe Biden. So these are all troubling numbers for Biden.”

NBC POLL: WHICH CANDIDATE IS BETTER….? — Handling a crisis: Trump +4 — Strong record as president: Trump +7 — Competent and effective: Trump +9 — Necessary mental and physical health: Trump +19 — Dealing with inflation and cost of living: Trump +22 pic.twitter.com/1qMMM4AUg4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2024

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters from April 12-16 with a 3.1 margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.