Two pollsters, InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar, dropped a number of swing state polls Saturday, and the news is almost all good for former President Donald Trump.

Trafalgar

Pennsylvania: Trump 47 percent/Harris 45 percent – Trump +2

Trump 47 percent/Harris 45 percent – Trump +2 Michigan: Trump 47 percent/ Harris 47 percent – tied

Trump 47 percent/ Harris 47 percent – tied Wisconsin: Trump 47 percent/ Harris 46 percent – Trump +1

In all three polls, Trafalgar surveyed 1,080+ likely voters between August 28 and 30 with a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

InsiderAdvantage

Arizona: Trump 49 percent/Harris 48 percent – Trump +1

Trump 49 percent/Harris 48 percent – Trump +1 Nevada: Trump 48 percent/Harris 47 percent – Trump +1

Trump 48 percent/Harris 47 percent – Trump +1 North Carolina: Trump 49 percent/Harris 48 percent – Trump +1

Trump 49 percent/Harris 48 percent – Trump +1 Georgia: Trump 48 percent/Harris 48 percent – tie

In all four polls, InsiderAdvantage surveyed 800 likely voters between August 29 and 31 with a 3.5 point margin of error.

We have another poll out of Georgia that shows Trump leading by two points, 44 to 42 percent. In the previous poll, it was tied. This poll was taken on August 28 of 699 likely voters.

What is significant about these polls is that all were taken after Kamala’s substance-free convention, after six weeks of billions and billions of dollars in free corporate media propaganda, and at least one day after Kamala’s disastrous CNN interview Thursday night.

If you look at the RealClearPolitics average poll of these state polls, in every case Trump is polling better than the average. It might be by only a point or two, but the consistency in Trump’s stubborn lead from two separate pollsters when Kamala should be enjoying a post-convention bounce is worth pointing out.

You also have to wonder what will happen when Kamala’s disastrous CNN interview has time to filter through the polling.

Barring something unforeseen, CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar peaked after the convention, one that saw no real bounce. All the sugar highs of announcements and conventions are over. The real campaign begins on Tuesday, so what’s Kamala going to do? Continue to hide from the media or try again — and risk another catastrophe? She wilts under pressure, and the debate is the following week. What if this McDonald’s thing erupts in her face?

Currently, in the state and national polls, Trump is polling better than he ever did in 2016, when he won, and in 2020, where we are told he only lost by about 45,000 votes in three states.

Come Tuesday morning, I’d rather be Trump than Harris.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.