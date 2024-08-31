‘Reagan,’ Starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight, Gets ‘A’ Cinemascore Rating, 98% Audience Approval on Rotten Tomatoes

The new movie Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president, is scoring big with audiences, earning an “A” on CinemaScore and a 98 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reagan, which opened in cinemas Friday, tells the life story of Ronald Reagan beginning with his boyhood in Illinois and continuing with his move to Hollywood and ultimately his transformation into a politician.

The large cast includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Mena Suvari as Ronald Reagan’s first wife, the Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jane Wyman. Oscar-winner Jon Voight plays a former Soviet KGB agent whose telling of Reagan’s victory in the Cold War frames the movie.

Other cast members include Robert Davi and The Wonder Years star Dan Lauria.

Audiences are responding with strongly positive reactions.

In addition to the “A” on CinemaScore, the movie has notched a 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, which tracks reactions from paying audiences, as of Saturday afternoon.

It also received 4.5 stars from PostTrak, which also surveys viewers.

Deadline reported Reagan‘s current four-day projection for the Labor Day weekend is $9 million, which would put it in fourth place after such big-studio titles as Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and It Ends with Us.

On Friday, Reagan was the No. 2 movie at the domestic box office, just behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reagan is playing particularly well in the Midwest and the South, according to Deadline.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com