About half of voters in swing states Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan believe the economy got worse under President Joe Biden’s management, a CBS News poll found Sunday.
With the economy ranked as the top 2024 issue, Biden’s poor marks in the three key swing states are terrible news for the president’s reelection hopes.
Seven states, (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina) will decide the president, longtime Democrat adviser Doug Sosnik wrote in the New York Times. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower, he said.
Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Below is the share of voters who say the economy became worse under Biden, CBS News reported:
- Wisconsin: 48 percent
- Pennsylvania: 50 percent
- Michigan: 50 percent
With inflation looming large in their minds, most voters don’t say there’s even been improvement in their state’s economy post-pandemic: only a quarter say it has improved in the years since, with about half saying it has actually gotten worse.
And few say their own finances are better compared to before the pandemic. This may be an essential part of their memory — comparing to before the coronavirus.
Voters in the three swing states looked back on Trump’s economy more fondly than Biden’s, the poll found.
Wisconsin
- Biden’s rating: 42 percent
- Looking back at Trump’s: 62 percent
Pennsylvania
- Biden’s rating: 38 percent
- Looking back at Trump’s: 61 percent
Michigan
- Biden’s rating: 38 percent
- Looking back at Trump’s: 62 percent
The poll sampled 1,245 registered voters in Wisconsin, 1,306 registered voters in Pennsylvania, and 1,287 registered voters in Michigan from April 19-25 with a 3.2 margin of error.
