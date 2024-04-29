About half of voters in swing states Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan believe the economy got worse under President Joe Biden’s management, a CBS News poll found Sunday.

With the economy ranked as the top 2024 issue, Biden’s poor marks in the three key swing states are terrible news for the president’s reelection hopes.

RELATED VIDEO — Zakaria: Biden’s Plan Is “Give in to the Left” on Cultural Issues and Say “the Economy Is Doing Great”:

Seven states, (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina) will decide the president, longtime Democrat adviser Doug Sosnik wrote in the New York Times. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower, he said.

Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

WATCH — Undaunted! Trump Lambasts Unfair “Biden Trials” as “Election Interference”:

C-SPAN

Below is the share of voters who say the economy became worse under Biden, CBS News reported:

Wisconsin: 48 percent

Pennsylvania: 50 percent

Michigan: 50 percent

With inflation looming large in their minds, most voters don’t say there’s even been improvement in their state’s economy post-pandemic: only a quarter say it has improved in the years since, with about half saying it has actually gotten worse. And few say their own finances are better compared to before the pandemic. This may be an essential part of their memory — comparing to before the coronavirus.

CBS POLL: Most swing state voters say their finances have gotten WORSE under Biden — and agree they'll be "financially better off" if President Trump wins pic.twitter.com/SS9kwIkN80 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

Voters in the three swing states looked back on Trump’s economy more fondly than Biden’s, the poll found.

Wisconsin

Biden’s rating: 42 percent

Looking back at Trump’s: 62 percent

Pennsylvania

Biden’s rating: 38 percent

Looking back at Trump’s: 61 percent

Michigan

Biden’s rating: 38 percent

Looking back at Trump’s: 62 percent

CBS POLL: 49% of voters in Pennsylvania say President Trump would do a better job on fracking oil and gas exploration. Just 33% say Biden would do the better job. pic.twitter.com/LIJODB66cK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

The poll sampled 1,245 registered voters in Wisconsin, 1,306 registered voters in Pennsylvania, and 1,287 registered voters in Michigan from April 19-25 with a 3.2 margin of error.