Dem Rep. Phillips: We Should Cancel Dem Convention, Things ‘Looking Awfully Like 1968’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) argued that “it would be in the best interests of the Democratic Party to forego the convention this year and focus on campaigning” and argued that things are “looking awfully like 1968” and this could also bleed over to the convention.

Phillips stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:50] “I think that President Biden has done a very good job of supporting our ally and friend Israel. I think he made a misstep, of course, last week, withholding some arms shipments. But I’m very pleased with his support. Clearly, young progressives are dismayed, and, frankly, I think now, the President has kind of offended those on both sides of this issue. But, he can recapture that. I do believe he’s principled in his support for Israel. But I’m afraid that this is looking awfully like 1968 with a lot of anger and angst and disenfranchisement that I think are going to play out on TV this summer, and it’s going to be awfully contentious. So, there’s time to course correct.”

Host Bret Baier then cut in to ask, “1968 was in Chicago, the Democratic Convention. Do you think it could look a little like that?”

Phillips answered, “I think it can, and frankly, I think it would be in the best interests of the Democratic Party to forego the convention this year and focus on campaigning. Because I don’t see any way it can be accretive to the mission of winning the next election.”

