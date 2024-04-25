Bloomberg Poll: Trump Maintains Lead in 6 of 7 Swing States

Former President Donald Trump leads in six of the seven 2024 swing state races, a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll found Wednesday, signifying Trump’s continued dominance over President Joe Biden.

Several previous swing state surveys indicated Trump had a strong lead in pivotal states that Biden must win to defeat Trump.

Bloomberg polling confirmed Trump’s continued lead:

Georgia: Trump: 49 percent (+6) Biden: 43 percent Wisconsin: Trump: 48 percent (+4) Biden: 44 percent North Carolina: Trump: 51 percent (+10) Biden: 41 percent Pennsylvania: Trump: 47 percent (+1) Biden: 46 percent Arizona: Trump: 49 percent (+7) Biden: 42 percent Nevada: Trump: 51 percent (+8) Biden: 43 percent Biden edges Trump in only one swing state, Michigan: (+2)

Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are pivotal, longtime Democrat adviser Doug Sosnik wrote in the New York Times.

Seven states, (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina) will decide the president, he said. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become more narrow, he added.

National polls showed Biden cutting into Trump’s polling lead after Trump’s criminal trial kicked off last week. The media used the polls to speak focus on Trump’s legal challenges that seek to essentially bankrupt and throw him in jail.

“I think there’s this idea that the legal troubles that Trump is facing have somehow helped him, but that’s not something that I’ve necessarily seen in the recent data,” CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten said this week:

There's this idea that Trump's trial are helping him, but the polling over the last month says that is hogwash. Biden's gaining in the polls, & those paying attention to the trials favor Biden over Trump by a clear margin. pic.twitter.com/5J9OfztdsD — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 23, 2024

Once again, the Bloomberg poll burst CNN’s bubble. It found Trump maintains a six point lead average over Biden:

Trump: 49 percent

Biden: 43 percent The RealClearPolitics average of national polls shows Trump ties Biden in a virtual tie.

The Bloomberg poll sampled 4,969 registered voters in seven swing states from April 8-15 with a 1 point margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.