Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), client of Justice Juan Merchan’s daughter’s consulting firm, said Tuesday he prepared Michael Cohen for his testimony in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump.

Goldman’s preparation of Cohen appears to raise a conflict of interest.

Goldman paid more than $157,000 dollars to the political consulting firm of Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, Federal Election Commission disbursement filings obtained by Breitbart News show:

“ How on earth can you have someone who pays off the judge’s family deliberately coaching witnesses in the trial, and call it a fair trial?” CEO of the Federalist Sean Davis How on earth can you have someone who pays off the judge’s family deliberately coaching witnesses in the trial, and call it a fair trial?” CEO of the Federalist Sean Davis questioned on X. “You can’t. This entire thing is a farce.”

Goldman met with Cohen “a number of times to prepare him” for testifying, he said in passing while appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

I have deposed Michael Cohen, and I have met with him a number of times to prepare him. This [Trump trial] was different testimony than what his demeanor was during the AG’s case. This is different than he has been in the past. But the question is not how he is on direct examination. The question is how he is on cross examination.

Dan Goldman paid over $157,000 dollars to the firm of Loren Merchan. Now he is prepping clients who are appearing before her father. pic.twitter.com/TnVuMjrpIb — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) May 14, 2024

Goldman, whose net worth is estimated to be $253 million, was lead counsel to House Managers during the Democrat’s attempt to impeach Trump, Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported:

Goldman, running in New York, is part of a new cohort of left-wing prosecutors who have brought their “woke” left-wing ideas into law enforcement, where their mission is to liberate criminals through “reform,” while persecuting conservatives. He was once an obscure former Southern District of New York prosecutor who appeared occasionally on MSNBC, where he helped spread the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory. Notably, he was taken in by Christopher Steele’s so-called “pee tape.” He then found his way to the House Intelligence Committee, where he was employed as Schiff’s committee counsel. In that role, he led the impeachment investigation — such as it was — into President Donald Trump’s supposedly scandalous phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Goldman was also among the top stock traders in 2023. He reportedly beat the market by 52.8 percent.

