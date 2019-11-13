Daniel Goldman: Impeachment Lawyer, Russia Hoaxster, Former MSNBC Pundit

Daniel Goldman is the counsel for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee who took over questioning late in the second hour of the first public hearing of the “impeachment inquiry” on Wednesday. He is a former prosecutor — and also a former MSNBC legal analyst who eagerly embraced the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory.

As The Federalist reported last month:

Last December, Goldman endorsed discredited conspiracy theories from Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to work with foreign governments to spread dirt about Trump in order to influence voters in the 2016 presidential elections. In December, Goldman claimed that a debunked allegation that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen had traveled to Prague in August of 2016 to secretly plot with Kremlin officials had been corroborated. He also claimed, long after the Steele dossier had been debunked, that “nothing had been undermined” in the dossier. … As an MSNBC contributor, Goldman also falsely claimed during the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that Christine Blasey Ford’s rape accusations against Kavanaugh had been corroborated. “[S]ome corroboration already does exist,” Goldman wrote in October of 2018. … Prior to joining MSNBC, Goldman worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in New York under federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, an anti-Trump partisan and former Democratic Senate staffer who Trump fired in March of 2017.

Goldman also called President Donald Trump a “liar” on Twitter last August in a tweet that referenced a “pee tape”:

What lying? Nothing in the dossier has proved to be false (including your pee tape). But we can agree that we all look forward to the facts coming out. Everything that has come out so far has shown you to be an out and out liar (eg Cohen tape, purpose of June 9 meeting, etc). https://t.co/or1ZQbCmy0 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 5, 2018

The “pee tape” refers to the most salacious tale included in the “Steele dossier,” which led the FBI to conduct surveillance of Trump campaign associates and also prompted Democrats to claim Russia had compromising information on Trump.

Goldman has also been involved with the liberal Brennan Center for Justice, named for the late Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr.

He led questioning for the majority throughout the closed-door hearings in the Intelligence Committee.

