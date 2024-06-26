Donald Trump Pre-Debate: Joe Biden Is a ‘Walking LYING MACHINE’

President Joe Biden is a “walking LYING MACHNE,” former President Donald Trump said ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s ‘Handlers’ are loudly and profusely complaining that there will be no Fact Checkers during the Debate on Thursday,” Trump began in the post.

“Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION – They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe,” he said before providing a series of examples:

From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake “Suckers and Losers Story” he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap (He can’t hit the Golf Ball 10 yards, but that’s a minor detail!), and so many more falsehoods, the man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM.

He pondered if he should add “Lyin’ Joe” as another nickname for “Crooked” Joe Biden.

Trump’s remark came one day ahead of the CNN debate, which has already drawn scrutiny after CNN’s Kasie Hunt abruptly cut off Trump campaign national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during a Monday hit on the show as Leavitt highlighted the bias of debate co-moderator Jake Tapper.

Hunt was not having it and cut her microphone, and the Trump campaign said the debacle serves as further proof that Trump will have three against him on the debate stage rather than just Biden alone.

Fake News CNN cuts off @kleavittnh after she calls out Jake Tapper's anti-Trump history. CNN is afraid of people knowing the truth. pic.twitter.com/Tku7Ew754v — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 24, 2024

“It is really shocking just how triggering the truth is to CNN,” Leavitt said after the incident, explaining that she was simply pointing out that Trump is displaying tremendous courage for agreeing to do the debate despite knowing that the cards are stacked against him.

“That’s all I was doing was pointing out the fact that President Trump is bold to go on a three-on-one fight on a network that is clearly hostile to him,” she explained, later adding, “But she couldn’t take it, and they can’t handle the truth. That’s what it comes down to.”

Trump has encouraged Biden — who is currently at “debate camp” with advisers at the presidential retreat Camp David — to undergo drug testing before the debate, noting that he would take a test, as well.

The White House has yet to confirm or deny if Biden will use performance-enhancing drugs before Thursday’s match.

RELATED — Lara Trump: Donald Trump “Thriving” Despite Political Attacks Against Him