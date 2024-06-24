Trump Campaign’s Karoline Leavitt: It’s ‘Shocking’ How ‘Triggering the Truth Is to CNN’

It is “shocking” how “triggering the truth is to CNN,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday after CNN abruptly cut her microphone off mid-interview.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt could not tolerate Leavitt briefly highlighting Jake Tapper’s long history of criticizing former President Donald Trump.

It was a relevant point during the pre-presidential debate conversation, as Tapper is co-hosting the network’s presidential debate on Thursday.

Fake News CNN cuts off @kleavittnh after she calls out Jake Tapper's anti-Trump history. CNN is afraid of people knowing the truth. pic.twitter.com/Tku7Ew754v — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 24, 2024

Following that display from CNN, Leavitt said, “CNN cutting off my microphone for bringing up a debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies just proves our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly in Thursday’s debate.”

She also spoke to Benny Johnson right after CNN cut her off, remarking, “I still can’t believe this happened.”

“It is really shocking just how triggering the truth is to CNN,” she began, explaining that she was simply pointing out that Trump is brave for agreeing to do this debate when the cards are stacked against him.

“That’s all I was doing was pointing out the fact that President Trump is bold to go on a three on one fight on a network that is clearly hostile to him,” she explained.

“Let’s stop pretending like CNN is still the most trusted name in news. They are not, and I pointed out statements that Jake Tapper himself has made in the past,” she continued, pointing out that it is ironic that Tapper utter controversial statements on air, but she is not allowed to repeat them.

“He’s allowed to say them on air, but apparently I’m not allowed to repeat them even though it’s perfectly relevant because he’s the moderator at Thursday night’s debate. … It is shocking that they not only cut off my microphone but then dumped me from the entire program,” she continued, adding, “And as you can see, at the end of that clip, I was ready to pivot and to talk about the issues and talk about our strategy heading in to Thursday night.”

“But she couldn’t take it, and they can’t handle the truth. That’s what that’s what it comes down to,” Leavitt added.

WATCH:

🚨Trump Press Sec @kleavittnh responds to CNN after host CUTS HER FEED mid-interview for EXPOSING rigged CNN debate: “It is really shocking just how triggering the truth is to CNN.” pic.twitter.com/pOZixDa2GF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2024

Hunt has since claimed that she cut Leavitt off because she allegedly did not show respect to her colleagues, namely, Jake Tapper.

“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt said. “I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 24, 2024

“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies. This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday,” Leavitt shot back.

“Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American people, and he will win,” she added.