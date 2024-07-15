Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Every Swing State

Former President Donald Trump is in the lead against President Joe Biden in all seven key swing states, according to a YouGov poll.

The figures, which the non-partisan group Political Polls shared on social media, reveal an especially significant point margin between the two frontrunners in Arizona:

According to the British pollster, Trump is ahead by seven points in Arizona, four in Georgia, two in Michigan, four in North Carolina, four in Nevada, three in Pennsylvania, and five in Wisconsin.

The poll was conducted among 900 respondents from July 4-12, 2024, with a margin of error “for a percentage based upon the entire sample” of ± 3.9 points, YouGov noted.

These numbers are similar to the latest Emerson poll, which found Trump leading in every swing state by at least three points, except in Michigan, where he led by one point: