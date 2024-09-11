CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris falsely suggested during Tuesday’s debate that she was at the Capitol Building during the January 6 riot.

VERDICT: Mostly false.

Harris left the Capitol Building before the riot began, according to RealClearPolitics investigative reporter Julie Kelly.

“Absolutely stunned at this lie. Harris left the Capitol at 11:20 for the DNC,” Kelly posted on X. “Harris was evacuated from DNC at 1:17pm and she did not go to the Capitol.”

“The 1st breach of the inside of Capitol was 2:12,” she said. “Just a flat out lie and no fact check by any media outlet yet.”

During the debate, Harris said she “was there” on January 6:

I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I was the Vice President-Elect. I was also an acting senator. I was there. And on that day, the president of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation’s Capitol, to desecrate our nation’s Capitol. On that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured. And some died.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.