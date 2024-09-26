Nearly a dozen debates between U.S. Senate candidates in nine states are slated over the next month as election day, November 5, rapidly approaches.

Debates are set in Montana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, and Maryland between September 30 and October 18. Currently, no debate is slated in Ohio. Republican Bernie Moreno told WFMJ he would debate Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) “anytime, anyplace, anywhere,” adding that Brown is “too afraid” to defend his record.

Here is the debate schedule state by state. All times listed are local.

MONTANA

There will be one more debate in the Montana U.S. Senate race between Trump-backed Republican Tim Sheehy and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) as Republicans look to capitalize on a prime opportunity to help build a Senate majority:

September 30, 7:00 p.m. Montana State University notes that the debate will be hosted in a Montana PBS studio in Missoula. It will also be broadcast on the state’s PBS website and the Montana PBS Facebook page, and it will be available via Yellow Stone Public Radio and Montana Public Radio.



PENNSYLVANIA

Republican businessman Dave McCormick, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) will have at least two debates and possibly three in the Keystone State. McCormick, an Army veteran decorated with the Bronze Star, looks to unseat Casey in a state that is also monumental to the presidential election:

October 3, 8:00 p.m. Nextsar Media will host this first debate between the candidates next Thursday at the ABC27 studio in Harrisburg. The debate will be broadcast on many television markets in the state, as well as MyTwinTiers.com and Pix11.com, both in New York, per the outlet.

October 15 6ABC will host this second debate in Philadelphia, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, though the time is unclear.

A third debate is possible. The candidates have yet to agree on specifics. McCormick wants to do the debate with WXPI, but Casey wants an October 9 debate with KDKA, per the Post-Gazette.



MICHIGAN

With Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) retiring, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) looks to flip this seat red against his opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). There will be two debates between the candidates:

October 8, 7:00 p.m. WOOD-TV8 will host this debate in Grand Rapids, and it will be available for streaming on woodtv.

October 14, 7:00 p.m. The pair will square off at WXYZ-TV’s Southfield studios in their second match-up less than a week after their initial meeting. WXYZ.com will stream the contest and it will be broadcast on 7 News.



WISCONSIN

Republican businessman Eric Hovde and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) have one debate currently scheduled.

October 18, 7:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will host the event, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. “The debate will be available for Wisconsin radio and television stations to broadcast live or on delay,” per the outlet. Hovde emphasized to NewsNation earlier this month that Baldwin is breaking with tradition by only agreeing to one debate. “Typically you have three to four debates in a U.S. Senate race. She’s given me one debate, almost a month after early voting has started,” he said, Politifact noted.



ARIZONA

Former News anchor Kari Lake (R) and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) will have one debate as they battle for outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) seat.

October 9, 6:00 p.m. Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona Media Association (AMA) are partnering to host the debate. It will be available at this YouTube link. The AMA notes that major debates, like the Senate contest, are expected to be simulcasted statewide, as they will air in partnership with local media stations on television and radio.



NEVADA

There will be one debate between retired U.S. Army Captain Sam Brown, a Republican, and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) in Nevada.

October 17 The timing of the debate is unclear, but 8 News Now will host it



VIRGINIA

Virginians will see one debate between Trump-backed Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Hung Cao (R) and Sen Tim Kaine (D-VA) this fall in a state where Republicans cleaned up in statewide contests in 2021.

October 2, 7:00 p.m. The Nexstar Media-hosted debate at Norfolk State University will be broadcast on a national NewsNation simulcast. It will also “air on television stations and digital platforms serving the Commonwealth,” per Nextstar Media.



MARYLAND

Moderate Republcian former Gov. Larry Hogan (MD) and Price George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a mentee of Vice President Kamala Harris, are facing off for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) seat in a state that has not had a republcian senator since 1987. They will have one debate.

October 23 The Washington Examiner noted that Alsobrooks and Hogan would participate in the Maryland Public Television-hosted debate, though the time is unclear. Hogan has accepted invitations to two other debates that Alsobrooks has not agreed to.



TEXAS

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks to secure another term in the race against his challenger, Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), in the Lone Star State. They will have one debate.