Report: Biden Warns Iran That Killing Trump Would Be Act of War

President Joe Biden reportedly warned Iran that assassinating former President Donald Trump would be considered an act of war.

Biden’s warning appears to undercut Vice President Kamala Harris, who has not publicly warned or rebuked Iran for its plots to assassinate Trump, though she recently said Iran represented the “greatest adversary” of the United States.

WATCH — Trump: Israel Should Destroy Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program:

C-SPAN

“Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again,” Trump previously posted on Truth Social.

Fox News reported on Biden’s warning to Iran:

President Biden reportedly instructed his National Security Council to make clear to Iran that any attempt on former President Trump’s life would be viewed as an act of war. … When pressed by Fox News Digital last month, the White House declined to say whether Biden believed killing Trump would be an act of war, but promised to keep the Trump team in the loop on the threat assessment from Iran. … The U.S. has gone to unprecedented lengths to protect the former president from retaliation from Iran for the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Some $150 million a year has gone to protecting officials like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, former head of U.S. Central Command, according to Politico.

“We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats,” National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savitt said in a statement, and continued:

We have ensured that appropriate agencies are continuously and promptly providing the former president’s security detail with evolving threat information. Additionally, President Biden has reiterated his directive that the United States Secret Service should receive every resource, capability and protective measure required to address those evolving threats to the former president.

Biden’s warning comes after Trump pushed Biden in September to tell Iran it would be “blown to smithereens” if it targeted an American politician.

WATCH — Trump Warns Iran: If You Attack Me, Your Country Gets “Blown to Smithereens”:

C-SPAN

“If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens,” Trump said at a campaign event in North Carolina.

“As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve, but possibly do, Iran, but I don’t really know,” Trump said.

“Meanwhile, we have the president of Iran in our country this week, we have large security forces guarding him, and yet they’re threatening our former president and the leading candidate to become the next president of the United States,” Trump added.