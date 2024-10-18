Ret. U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, the Republican nominee for Senate in Nevada, called out Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) during their debate for dodging a question about potentially suspending aid to Israel.

When asked Thursday whether she supports an arms embargo on Israel over humanitarian aid in Gaza in the next 30 days as the Biden-Harris adminsitration has threatened, Rosen did not give an explicit answer.

Brown exposed Rosen for deflecting while fielding the question himself.

“Absolutely not. I do not support that position. It’s amazing that Senator Rosen dodged answering that question explicitly,” Brown said. “Look, as someone who has seen the horrors of war, I can tell you no one should have to go through that.”

Brown was severely burned in Afghanistan when his unit struck a roadside bomb, killing one of his men and leaving Brown with injuries that forced him off the battlefield.

Brown lauded former President Donald Trump for keeping America out of war during his presidency.

“And that was the, that was the amazing thing that we had in the leadership of President Trump. That is what we will have again when President Trump is back in the White House, and I can be an ally to his in the Senate,” he said.

“But when we have these conflicts again, this is something that should be an easy answer from any politician,” he added. “We do not need to be drawing red lines on what Israel can or cannot do or how we will support Israel.”

Rosen then said she does not support the Biden-Harris administration’s ultimatum on a rebuttal.

“I do not support the ultimatum. I believe that we need to support Israel in its fight against terror, but what I do support is our responsibility to help those civilians who are suffering in Gaza or to help limit civilian casualties,” she said.