Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, published an op-ed in his paper on Thursday admitting that Americans do not find the Post nor competing papers “credible” or “accurate.”

That is why, Bezos explained, the Post did not endorse a presidential candidate, even Vice President Kamala Harris, who often receives favorable coverage from his paper’s newsroom.

It is the first time in 36 years that the Post did not endorse a candidate, a blow to Harris who is already suffering from not being endorsed by the L.A. Times, her hometown paper, and USA Today.

Bezos cited a recent Gallup poll that found Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately and fairly” plummeted to a record low. Only 31 percent of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in the media to tell the truth, one point below its low watermark of 32 percent in 2016 and 2023.

“We must work harder to control what we can control to increase our credibility,” Bezos wrote. “We must be accurate, and we must be believed to be accurate.”

Bezos also addressed the recent high-profile defections from his newsroom and the wave of Democrats unsubscribing from the Post. “Complaining is not a strategy,” Bezos wrote in part:

Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, “I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.” None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one. Eugene Meyer, publisher of The Washington Post from 1933 to 1946, thought the same, and he was right. By itself, declining to endorse presidential candidates is not enough to move us very far up the trust scale, but it’s a meaningful step in the right direction. I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it. That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy. …

Lack of credibility isn’t unique to The Post. Our brethren newspapers have the same issue. And it’s a problem not only for media, but also for the nation. Many people are turning to off-the-cuff podcasts, inaccurate social media posts and other unverified news sources, which can quickly spread misinformation and deepen divisions. The Washington Post and the New York Times win prizes, but increasingly we talk only to a certain elite. More and more, we talk to ourselves. (It wasn’t always this way — in the 1990s we achieved 80 percent household penetration in the D.C. metro area.) While I do not and will not push my personal interest, I will also not allow this paper to stay on autopilot and fade into irrelevance — overtaken by unresearched podcasts and social media barbs — not without a fight. It’s too important. The stakes are too high. Now more than ever the world needs a credible, trusted, independent voice, and where better for that voice to originate than the capital city of the most important country in the world? To win this fight, we will have to exercise new muscles. Some changes will be a return to the past, and some will be new inventions. Criticism will be part and parcel of anything new, of course. This is the way of the world. None of this will be easy, but it will be worth it. I am so grateful to be part of this endeavor. Many of the finest journalists you’ll find anywhere work at The Washington Post, and they work painstakingly every day to get to the truth. They deserve to be believed.

