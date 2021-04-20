Homeowner with Gun Stops Alleged Intruder with Hammer

A homeowner with a gun stopped an alleged intruder with a hammer Saturday night in Pearland, Texas.

Click2House explained the incident occurred “in the 2200 block of North Houston Avenue near East Plum Street at 10:35 p.m.”

ABC 13 reported the alleged intruder entered the home and “started attacking the residents with a hammer.” The homeowner responded by opening fire, shooting the hammer wielding suspect numerous times.

DEVELOPING: Pearland Police say during a violent home invasion, two residents were attacked with a hammer. At some point, the homeowner shot the suspect several times. #KHOU11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/qKkn04l2vj — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) April 18, 2021

KHOU notes that two members of the household were taken to a hospital to receive treatment for wounds sustained during the attack. The intrusion suspect was taken to a hospital as well.

