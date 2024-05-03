Poll: Potential Trump Conviction Would Not Lift Biden’s Lagging Support

President Joe Biden’s historically low polling numbers would not receive a boost if former President Donald Trump is potentially found guilty in any legal case against him, a poll shows.
The poll appears to contradict a narrative that a potential Trump conviction would somehow boost Biden’s fledgling poll numbers. Biden’s support is around 40 percent. Incumbents with an approval rating of 50 percent or greater historically win reelection.
The poll also indicates a small percentage of Trump’s current support would move to the undecided column should a Manhattan jury convict him.
Hypothetically, Trump could re-earn those undecided voters back into his column after the shock of a potential conviction wears off. Trump, along with some Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits, believe evidence shows Biden’s White House is involved in the several prosecutions of Trump.
A potential conviction would not greatly hurt or help Biden, a Leger poll reported by the New York Post shows:
- Biden’s current support: 45 percent
- Biden’s support upon conviction and imprisonment: 45 percent
- Biden’s support upon only conviction: 44 percent
- Biden’s support if Trump found innocent: 44 percent
The poll found that Trump’s support would shift to undecided (not Biden) upon a potential conviction:
- Trump’s current support: 46 percent
- Trump’s support upon conviction and imprisonment: 37 percent
- Trump support upon only conviction: 39 percent
- Biden’s support if Trump found innocent: 46 percent
The poll sampled 1,008 adults from April 26-28 with a 3.09 point margin of error.
Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan is perhaps the only case in which a jury could find him guilty before November.
