Michigan Sen. Majority Leader: We Will Act on More Gun Control ‘Soon’

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D) made clear she and her legislative colleagues will be acting “soon” for more gun control in the wake of the attack at Michigan State University.

The MSU attack was carried out by a 43-year-old man who faced a felony gun charge in 2019, but was instead allowed to take probation for a misdemeanor.

Had the felony charges been pursued, the 43-year-old would have been barred from gun possession for life.

The Detroit News reported Brinks says the Michigan Senate will “take action soon.”

Brinks added, “We will be introducing common-sense legislation and we are prepared to get the job done.”

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D) made clear the House stands ready to pass more gun control as well.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) wants the legislature to pursue a gun storage law, a red flag law, and universal background checks.

Politico noted that Democrats secure a “trifecta” of control in November, holding the Governor’s office and controlling both the House and Senate.

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D) said, “We’re going to try to move faster. After years of not getting an inch, now we’re making real plans.”

